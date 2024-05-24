Watch: Varun-Kriti Serve Summer Fashion Goals; Ranbir-Alia Spotted at Their Under-construction Home

Bollywood buddies Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were papped as they headed out with their friend Rahul Dua to attend Father's Day celebration hosted by Fossil. For the outing, the two opted for summer-friendly attires. Varun was seen in a purple-coloured floral print shirt, white Kriti chose a sleek white dress. The two made heads turn with stylish yet chic appearances. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen visiting their under-construction new home in Bandra. The power couple had come together to inspect the progress after Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother was spotted a few days ago visiting the almost-ready new house. Ranbir and Alia for their outing opted for comfortable clothing.