Heatwave in Rajasthan: Phalodi Sizzles at 51 Degrees Celsius

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan is reeling under scorching heat and the maximum temperatures have reached 50 degrees Celsius in the desert state. The extreme heat has made the condition of people miserable. The city of Phalodi sizzled at 51 degrees Celsius.

Senior IMD scientist Naresn Kumar speaks about the heatwave in Rajasthan (ANI)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red, orange and yellow alert for 33 districts of the state. There is a possibility of an intense heatwave. According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of Jaipur Meteorological Center, the highest temperature of the state has been recorded at 51 degrees Celsius in Phalodi.

Senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said "The maximum temperature was in West Rajasthan's Phalodi, 51 degrees. The next three-four days will be the same in Rajasthan and we have issued a red alert. After that, there will be a gradual decrease in temperature. In Haryana too, we have issued a red alert."

"For Punjab, it is an orange alert for two days and then a red alert is issued," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature of the state is likely to increase by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius during the next three days.

The maximum temperature in Barmer has reached 48.8 degrees Celsius. The highest minimum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Barmer. The temperatures have increased in places like Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, and Sri Ganganagar districts.

A red alert is usually issued for an intense heat wave. The orange alert has been issued for Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh and Rajsamand districts. A yellow alert has been issued in Banswara, Dungarpur, Sirohi and Udaipur.

Bikaner sizzled at 47.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Churu was 47.0 degrees Celsius, while in Sriganganagar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 46.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures in Pilani, Kota and Bundi were 46.2 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius respectively.

Ajmer recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 44.8 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara. Alwar sizzled at 44.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature in Jaipur was 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Chittorgarh sizzled at 45.8 degrees Celsius while the mercury had soared to 48 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer. Jodhpur sizzled at 46.9 degrees Celsius, while Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Nagaur was 44.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 45 degrees Celsius in Tonk. The maximum temperature in Baran was 44.6 degrees Celsius while it was 45.5 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur, 46.9 degrees Celsius in Jalore and 46.7 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur respectively.

The maximum temperature in Karauli was recorded at 45.2 degrees Celsius.