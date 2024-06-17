ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed As Dumper Collides With Trailer, Hits Pedestrians In Udaipur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

A horrific accident was recorded in Malwa intersection in Udaipur this afternoon where five pedestrians were killed after a dumper collided with a trailer and hit them. An injured pedestrian is presently undergoing treatment.

Accident spot in Udaipur's Malwa intersection (ETV Bharat Picture)

Udaipur: Five persons were crushed to death and one injured when a dumper hit them after colliding with a speeding trailer in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place this afternoon in Bakaria police station area of ​​Udaipur. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and took all the injured to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared five of them brought dead.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the speeding trailer reached Malwa intersection when its brake failed following which, it rammed into a dumper plying in front of it. The impact of the collision was such that the dumper overturned and dashed against the road divider before landing upon some pedestrians.

Five pedestrians succumbed to their injuries on the spot and one is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Bakaria police station officer Dhanpat Singh said efforts are on to identify the deceased. The five bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of Bakaria Hospital for post-mortem. The injured person has been referred to Udaipur for treatment.

Police said a probe has been initiated in connection with the accident. CCTV cameras of the nearby areas will be examined and interrogations are on, the officer said.

