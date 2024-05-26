ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salaar 2 Shelved Rumour Debunked: Makers' Cryptic Post Dismisses Prabhas-Prashanth Neel Rift

Reports of an alleged rift between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, leading to rumours of Salaar 2 being shelved, circulated on webloids. In response, the makers shared a cryptic post on social media hinting at Prabhas and Prashanth laughing off the speculations.

Hyderabad: Amidst swirling rumors about tensions between Prabhas and director Prashant Neel, the team behind Salaar appears to have put them to rest. With Prabhas gearing up for the long-awaited release of his sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, and the anticipation surrounding Salaar 2, speculation has been rife.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Prashant Neel, won hearts when it hit theaters last December. However, whispers of Salaar 2' being shelved due to alleged creative differences between the duo began to circulate.

Earlier, the filmmakers confirmed that production for Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam is indeed underway, with filming slated to commence by month's end. The online chatter, however, suggested otherwise. While the makers are yet to official address the speculation surrounding Salaar 2, a recent post from the team featuring Prashant Neel and Prabhas sharing a jovial moment served as a clear rebuttal to the rumours.

This playful throwback picture, shared with the caption "They can’t stop laughing," effectively silenced naysayers and reaffirmed fans that the project remains on track. Salaar 2 promises to reunite audiences with familiar faces from the first installment while introducing new characters, all under the meticulous production of Hombale Films.

In the midst of this excitement, Prabhas enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of Kalki 2898 AD. With the actor recently gracing a grand promotional event for the film held at Ramoji Film City. Directed by Nag Ashwin, anticipation for Kalki 2898 AD's June 27 release continues to build.

As Salaar 2 gears up for production and Kalki 2898 AD's impending release draws closer, fans can rest assured that Prabhas' lineup remains vibrant and promising.

