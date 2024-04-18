Count and Win: Salaar Makers Offer Fans Chance to Own Prabhas' Iconic Bike

Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas's film Salaar, which was released in December 2023, has garnered a positive reception worldwide, amassing over Rs 700 crore worldwide. Throughout the movie, Prabhas, in the lead role, can be seen riding a bike multiple times, which has piqued the interest of both fans and bike lovers. To engage the audience further, the makers have initiated a giveaway campaign on social media, offering Prabhas's iconic motorcycle from the film to one lucky winner.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, production house Hombale Films shared a poster featuring Prabhas riding the bike and wrote in the caption, "Here’s your exclusive opportunity to win the same iconic motorcycle ridden by Rebel Star #Prabhas in #SalaarCeaseFire. All you need to do is count the number of times the bike image/bug appears on the left of the screen during the movie from 5:30 PM to 8 PM. When the SMS lines open, send the SMS to 9222211199 by typing SALAAR <space> <number of time bike appeared on the screen>. SMS line will open from 8 pm on 21st April 2024. T&C Apply." (sic)

As per reports, the motorcycle featured in the movie is a custom Royal Enfield bike specially crafted by the renowned Eimor Customs, a well-known motorcycle customisation workshop located in Hyderabad. Based on a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 model, this custom bike featured in the film was developed using components from the older generation Thunderbird motorcycle.

Looking ahead to Prabhas's upcoming projects, he is set to star in the film The Rajasaab and a science fiction thriller Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. This action-packed adventure includes a stellar cast featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone, making it one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, with an ensemble of talented actors and an exciting storyline.