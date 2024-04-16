Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu Welcomes Akshay Kumar Onboard, Prabhas' Role Changed

Hyderabad: The forthcoming Telugu movie Kannappa is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The fantasy drama film, which stars Vishnu Manchu as the lead character, is based on the life of a Shiva devotee. It is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and the filming for the film began in August 2023 and is now taking place in New Zealand.

The movie was filmed in Telugu at first, and it will be dubbed and distributed in Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The legendary drama stars a strong ensemble, and it was previously announced that Prabhas would appear as Lord Shiva in the movie. However, the latest rumour is that the actor will be portraying Nadeeswarudu in the movie, rather than Lord Shiva as previously thought.

Prabhas' team reportedly asked the Kannappa production to consider casting the actor in another part because he will be portraying a role that is extremely similar to Lord Maha Vishnu in his upcoming science fiction picture Kalki AD 2898. Official confirmations are pending, however, rumours currently have it that Akshay Kumar would play Lord Shiva in the movie. Vishnu Manchu posted the amazing news on his social media handle on X on April 16.

Vishnu posted a video in which Akshay Kumar could be seen meeting him and well-known producer Mohan Babu. Mohan Babu showed Akshay some love by giving him a shawl following which the three conversed and debating the project. Apart from them, other key roles in the film will be played by well-known actors like Sarath Kumar, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, and Mohanlal.

Sheldon Chau, a Hollywood cinematographer, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance master Prabhu Deva have been hired for the film. The film is bankrolled under the banners Through 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, headed by Mohan Babu.