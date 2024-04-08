Sandeep Reddy Vanga Predicts Rs 150 Cr Day 1 for Prabhas' Spirit; Film to Roll Later This Year

Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is riding high on the success of Animal, is now focused on his upcoming Telugu pan-India action film Spirit, starring Prabhas. In a recent interview, Sandeep confidently predicted that the film could make over Rs 150 crore just in India on its opening day. He explained that the film's substantial Rs 300 crore budget is appropriate for a star like Prabhas.

During the interview, Sandeep addressed questions about handling pressure and financial concerns of a film life Spirit which is mounted on a whooping budget. He expressed confidence that with Prabhas' star power and their combined efforts, along with satellite and digital rights, they can easily recover the film's budget.

"I think because the kind of budget they are putting, I feel the producer is safe. With Prabhas and my combination along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself. If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audiences attention, opening day would be Rs 150 crore. It's a trade calculation. It should be worldwide or pan-India. Easily it could be Rs 150 crore in one day for a film like this if the material is good," said the filmmaker.

Sandeep also revealed that before Animal, he had turned down an opportunity to direct a Hollywood remake with Prabhas. Instead, he approached Prabhas with the concept for Spirit, which is set to start filming between November and December 2024.

Having made his directorial debut with Arjun Reddy in 2017, Sandeep gained widespread acclaim with Kabir Singh in 2019. He is now working on a sequel to Animal, which featured Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others.