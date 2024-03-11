When Will Salaar 2 Shoot Begin? Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Update on Sequel Co-starring Prabhas

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared some exciting news for fans eagerly anticipating Salaar 2. During a recent press meet for his upcoming project The Goat Life, also known as Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj revealed insights into his friendship with co-star Prabhas and confirmed that Salaar 2 is on very much on the horizon.

During a promotional event, Prithviraj was quizzed about Salaar 2. Adding to the excitement, Prithviraj confirmed that Salaar 2's shooting will commence very soon, heightening anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the sequel to the action-packed blockbuster. He shared, "Salaar 2 is going to start very very soon hopefully."

Prithviraj expressed that Prabhas, after being impressed by the trailer of The Goat Life, is eager to see the film on the big screen. Their strong bond formed during the shooting has evolved into a close friendship, with Prithviraj mentioning, "Whenever I am in Hyderabad, I contact him, and not only then; we are in constant touch now."

Soon after The Goat Life trailer was released, Prabhas took to social media to express his astonishment at Prithviraj's remarkable transformation from his role in Salaar. He wrote, "My brother @therealprithvi, what have you done!!! I can't believe it's the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife with lots of love. Blockbuster is loading."

Meanwhile, The Goat Life trailer offered a sneak peek into the intense survival drama adapted from Benyamin's novel. Directed by Blessy, the film is set to hit the big screens on March 28, promising a cinematic experience that blends Prithviraj's acting chops with a compelling storyline. The movie stars Amala Paul as the female lead.