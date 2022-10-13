.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan caught unawares by PM while snacking Published on: 58 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A 16-second video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi left netizens puzzled as the CM can be seen taking out some eatable from his pocket and putting it in his mouth in surreptitious action. Meanwhile, PM turns his face towards him which left Chouhan shuddered. Now Twitter is flooded with viral videos and users were sharing memes and trying to figure out what was the eatable item. Indore people are saying that 'Shivraj Mama' has eaten 'vermicelli' while the research of Bhopalis ended over 'gutkha'. Some said it's 'betel nut'. However, CM falls into the category, who even avoids fennel. So, it is learnt that Shivraj carries almonds and pistachios with him when he is on a political tour to keep his energy level up.