Chardham Yatra 2024: Uttarakhand Govt Asks States to Ensure Compulsory Registration of Yatris

Dehradun: The Health Secretary in the Uttarakhand government has issued reminder over the health advisory to the Health Secretaries of all the states regarding the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand asking them to comply with the prerequisite registration of the pilgrims for the convenience and well being of the yatris and success of the yatra.

In a letter shot to the Chief Secretaries of the states, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary said that the state government has implemented a system of compulsory registration for all pilgrims intending to undertake the Chardham Yatra.

“This measure aims to streamline the pilgrimage process and ensure the safety and convenience of the devotees,” the letter said while seeking support and cooperation in disseminating the instructions to the concerned authorities and the general public in the respective states and union territories.

Compulsory Registration Enforcement: The letter said that pilgrims who have not completed the registration process for the Chardham Yatra must be advised not to attempt visiting the Dhams. “They will be stopped at designated check-points and will not be allowed to proceed further without proper registration,” it said.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary's letter to Health Secretaries of states aksing them to ensure mandatory registration for Chardham yatra 2024 (Uttarakhand Govt)

Adherence to Registered Dates: The letter said that it is imperative that pilgrims adhere to the specific dates for which they have registered. “This will help manage the flow of visitors and maintain order at the Dhams, ensuring a smoother experience for all,” it added.

Responsibility of Tour Operators and Travel Agents: All tour operators and travel agents have been asked to ensure that their clients have completed the necessary registration before commencing their journey which will prevent any inconvenience or disruption during the pilgrimage. “We seek your cooperation in widely publicizing these guidelines to ensure that all prospective pilgrims are aware of and comply with the registration requirements. Your efforts in facilitating this communication will significantly contribute to the successful management of the Chardham Yatra and the well-being of the pilgrims,” added the letter.