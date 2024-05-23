Chardham Yatra 2024: Pilgrimage Turns Fatal, 42 Devotees Die in 13 Days

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Chardham Yatra of 2024, an annual pilgrimage undertaken by countless devotees, has taken a tragic turn as it coincided with the unfortunate loss of 42 lives. As pilgrims embarked on their spiritual journey to the sacred destinations of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, the joy of pilgrimage has been eclipsed by the tragedy of these untimely deaths.

The pilgrimage, which commenced on May 10 with Gangotri-Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dham and followed by the opening of the Badrinath Dham on May 12, to welcome over 800,000 devotees within 13 days, it has been marred by the untimely demise of 42 pilgrims, as reported by the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Center. Authorities said the figure was compiled until 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

Kedarnath Dham has been the site of the highest number of casualties, with 19 pilgrims losing their lives in a span of just 13 days. Following Kedarnath, Yamunotri Dham witnessed 12 fatalities, while Badrinath and Gangotri Dham reported 9 and 2 deaths respectively. The deceased devotees, all aged above 55, succumbed mainly to heart attacks and other ailments.

Expressing concern over the escalating death toll, the Uttarakhand government has been consistently urging pilgrims, particularly those aged 55 and above, to undergo health screenings before embarking on the Chardham Yatra. Emphasising the importance of pilgrim health, authorities have advised individuals deemed unfit by medical professionals to defer their pilgrimage until they are in better health. Despite these advisories, some pilgrims have chosen to proceed with the pilgrimage, filling self-risk forms and disregarding medical advice.

The arduous terrain and harsh weather conditions pose significant challenges to pilgrims, especially considering the trek of approximately 5 kilometers to reach Yamunotri Dham and a strenuous 16-kilometre journey to Kedarnath Dham. The combination of steep climb and extreme cold has proven fatal for many elderly devotees and those battling pre-existing ailments, resulting in unfortunate circumstances.