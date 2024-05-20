Chardham Yatra 2024: Offline Registrations Closed till May 31; Darshan Dates Booked till June 20

Dehradun : The government has taken a big decision to tackle the heavy rush of devotees in Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra. The government has stopped offline registrations till 31st May. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Uttarakhand Secretariat, Dehradun on Monday.

The government has not stopped online registration, but in this mode, pilgrims will get the date for darshan only after June 20. Because online registration slots are full till June 20.

The doors of Gangotri-Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dham were opened for devotees on 10th May and those of Badrinath Dham on 12th May. A large number of devotees had reached Yamunotri Dham in the first week of the Yatra, due to which all the arrangements there came under strain. This is the reason why CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had also visited Uttarkashi recently and took stock of the Chardham Yatra arrangements.

Since then, CM Dhami has been continuously keeping an eye and is reviewing the Chardham Yatra arrangements by holding meetings every second and third day. Now gradually all the arrangements for Chardham Yatra are back on track.

On Monday also, the Chief Minister held a meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat during which he has instructed the officials to stop offline registration till May 31. He also reviewed the drinking water and electricity supply on Chardham and Yatra route.

During the meeting, CM Dhami directed the officials to issue advisories to tour operators to control the number of devotees. CM said that for the convenience of the tourists who are coming on Chardham Yatra without registration, the police and tourism department should coordinate and prepare a diversion plan for religious and spiritual tourist places in the state other than Chardham. Also, all the security personnel deployed on duty in Chardham should behave with the devotees with respect.

A large number of devotees are staying in Haridwar and Rishikesh due to lack of offline registrations. They are creating a ruckus there, demanding opening of offline registration.