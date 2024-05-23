Grandfather of Pune Car Crash Accused Gave 'Supari' to Chhota Rajan to Kill Me: Ex-Sena Corporator

Pune: A former Shiv Sena corporator in Pune has accused the grandfather of the teenager, who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in the city, of having links with the underworld, and claimed that he had given "supari" to a gangster to eliminate him 15 years ago.

Ajay Bhosale, who was Shiv Sena's candidate from the Wadgaon Sheri assembly constituency in 2009, was allegedly shot at during the election campaign in Koregaon Park area at that time. Although Bhosale escaped unhurt, a bullet hit his driver Shakil Sayyad, in which the latter was injured.

The case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and it has named the grandfather of the car crash accused as accused number 6 in the case, while gangster Chhota Rajan, who is currently in jail, is accused number 3. There are a total of seven accused named in the case of attack on Bhosale.

As per one of the orders passed by a court in the case, there was a dispute over property between accused number 6 (grandfather of the juvenile) and his brother. The accused sought the help of Vijay Salvi, one of the accused in the case and an alleged henchman of Chhota Rajan, to persuade his brother to hand over his share of the property.

Speaking to a Marathi channel, Bhosale claimed, "I was contesting the 2009 assembly election from Wadgaon Sheri constituency on Shiv Sena's ticket. I had friendly relations with the brother of the juvenile's grandfather. He called Chhota Rajan and told him that I (Bhosale) was his brother's close friend and supported him and gave my 'supari' (contract) to Chhota Rajan to eliminate me."

Bhosale, who was then a Sena corporator, said he (the teenager's grandfather) was the "main culprit" behind the attack on him and it was him who gave his 'supari' to Chhota Rajan. "He should have been arrested, but he has not been held so far," he said. The accused grandfather is currently on anticipatory bail in the case.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Sunday granted bail to the 17-year-old, who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in Pune early that day, on a surety of Rs 7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company.

The JJB had in its Sunday order also asked the teenager to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar area of the city. The police have arrested the teenager's real estate developer father, Vishal Agarwal, in connection with the car crash incident.