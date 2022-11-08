.

Expose your brothers Raj Kundra and Sajid Khan, says Sherlyn Chopra to Rakhi Sawant

Actor and adult content creator Sherlyn Chopra wants strict action taken against Rakhi Sawant. Sherlyn slapped Rakhi with another police complaint. Sherlyn spoke to the media and in her interaction, she questioned the reason behind Rakhi interfering in the matter. Sherlyn maintained that it was about her raising her voice, against sexual harassment, and went on to question the reason behind Rakhi’s interference in the matter. Chopra said Rakhi should expose Raj Kundra who went to jail in pornography case and MeToo accused Sajid Khan instead.