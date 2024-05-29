Rajasthan: Doctors Remove Wrong Kidney of Woman in Jhunjhunu; Probe Underway

Jhunjhunu/Jaipur: In shocking incident of alleged medical negligence reported from Rajasthan, doctors at a private hospital removed the wrong kidney of a woman, who is now battling for life, her family alleged.

The authorities have decided to seal the said hospital and a probe has been initiated against the hospital in-charge while the woman has been admitted to the SM Hospital for treatment.

According to the family of the woman Eid Banu hailing from Nuan village of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, the patient was operated at Dhankhar Hospital in Jhunjhunu where the accused Dr Dhankhar removed her left kidney while the infection was in her right kidney.

The family said that Eid Banu used to have a severe pain in her stomach after which her husband Shabbir took her to Dr. Sanjay Dhankhar, in-charge of Dhankhar Hospital, who suggested that the kidney be removed without delay.

The doctor performed the surgery on May 15 and on May 17, the patient started discharging pus with her urine and the pain exacerbated. When the family approached the doctor, he referred them to Jaipur and warned them not to tell anything about the surgery at the SMS Hospital, the family alleged. The family admitted the patient to Jaipur on May 21 saying the investigation revealed that her left kidney was removed, while the infection was in the right kidney.

Amid an outcry by the family and the locals, Jhunjhunu District Collector Chinmayi Gopal said that the matter is being investigated and and the patient was admitted to BDK Hospital from where she was referred to SMS Hospital. The woman has been discharged and advised dialysis for now while the hospital in question is being sealed. The victim's father has demanded strict action from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma against the accused hospital operator and the doctor, so that the doctors of private hospitals cannot commit such negligence with any other patient.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said that given the gravity of the situation, the registration of the hospital has been suspended and the name of the hospital has been removed from the list of hospitals availing various government schemes.