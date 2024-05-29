ETV Bharat / entertainment

Will Modi Secure Another Victory? Here's What Rajinikanth Has to Say Before Heading to Himalayas

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 29, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

Superstar Rajinikanth is embarking on a spiritual trip to the Himalayas before starting his next film Coolie. On May 29, he was seen at Chennai airport leaving for Himalayas. Mobbed by media, the superstar was bombarded with political queries and the ongoing debate over supremacy between music and lyrics, to which he chose not to comment.

Megastar Rajinikanth (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Screen iconic actor Rajinikanth, has been captivating audiences with his films for over four decades. With the filming of TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan now complete, he is set to begin his next project Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Before diving into his new film, however, Rajinikanth has chosen to take a spiritual trip to the Himalayas.

On May 29, the megastar was spotted at Chennai airport, departing for the Himalayas. The actor also has plans to visit holy destinations such as Kedarnath. Addressing the media before his departure, Rajinikanth shared, "Every year I go to the Himalayas. I am going to visit spiritual places like Kedarnath and Badrinath." He also expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of Vettaiyan, stating, "The film Vettaiyan has turned out well."

When questioned about his thoughts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Rajinikanth politely declined to comment, saying, "Sorry, no political questions." Similarly, when asked about the ongoing debate in Tamil film industry regarding the relative importance of music and lyrics, he chose not to take a stance, responding with a simple "No comments."

Rajinikanth tactfully sidestepped all work-related and politically charged questions, including those about Ilaiyaraaja's copyright notice for the Coolie title teaser. Having returned from Abu Dhabi just a day earlier, on May 28, the actor wasted no time in embarking on his Himalayan pilgrimage.

One of the highlights of his trip will be a visit to the Mahavatar Babaji Cave, a site he has visited several times in the past. In fact, he last visited this cave during the release of his film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. His latest trip to the Himalayas is expected to last for a week, after which Rajinikanth will return to Chennai and commence filming for Coolie.

