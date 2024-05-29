ETV Bharat / sports

Boxing World Qualifiers: Ankushita, Nishant Seal Quarterfinal Spots, Arundhati Also Advances

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 29, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

Updated : 18 hours ago

Arundhati Choudhary emerged triumphant in 66kg weight category match against Stephanie Pieneiro to reach the pre-quarter-finals in the Boxing World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok. Nishant Dev also sealed the quarter-final spot while Arundhati Choudhary also advanced to Round of 16 of the 66kg weight category.

Arundhati Choudhary emerged triumphant in 66kg weight category match against Stephanie Pieneiro of Puerto Rico by 5:0 verdict to reach the pre-quarter-finals. While Narender Berwal (+92kg) couldn't make an impact and faced defeat with a 3:2 verdict in the Boxing World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok on Wednesday.
File: Arundhati Choudhary (BFI Media)

New Delhi: Former world youth champion Ankushita Boro (60kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) registered comfortable victories in their respective weight categories to reach the quarter-finals while national champion Arundhati Choudhary also advanced to Round of 16 of the 66kg weight category in the Boxing World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday.

Boro was up against Asian champion Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan. But the Indian wasn’t bothered by the stature of her opponent as she went for her punches from Round 1 and never really looked in trouble throughout the bout to earn a 4-1 verdict, the Boxing Federation of India said in a media statement.

In the final bout of the day involving an Indian boxer, world championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev was clinical in his 5:0 demolition of Thailand’s Peerapat Yeasungnoen to reach the last eight stage.

Earlier in the day, Choudhary began her 66 kg campaign with a clinical Round 1 against Stephanie Pieneiro of Puerto Rico. She was slightly conservative in Round 2 as she consolidated her position before again dominating the next round to get an unanimous 5:0 verdict in her favour.

However, it was curtains for Narender Berwal in +92kg category despite the Indian putting up a strong fight against Ecuador’s Gerlon Gilmar Congo Chala.

The 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist started slow in Round 1 and was then forced to catch up. He did well to impress three of the five judges with his punches in Round 2 and 3 of the Round of 32 bout. However, his efforts were not enough to overturn the overall deficit.

On Thursday May 30, Sachin Siwach (57kg) will look to seal his quarterfinal berth against Batuhan Ciftci of Turkey while 2022 Commonwealth gold medallist Amit Panghal (51kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Jaismine (women’s 57kg) will start their campaign after having received a bye in the opening round of their respective weight categories.

Last Updated :18 hours ago

TAGGED:

PARIS OLYMPICS 2024ARUNDHATI CHOUDHARYNARENDER BERWALBOXING WORLD QUALIFIERS

