According to industry tracker Sacnilk's data, Tejas had a decent start in India, earning a total net collection of Rs 5.56 crore during its first eight days. It is estimated that on the ninth day, Tejas added an additional Rs 0.09 crore, reaching a total collection of Rs 5.65 crore at the box office in India. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas revolves around a dedicated Indian Air Force officer who is resolute in protecting the nation. Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the film features Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in important roles.

In contrast, 12th Fail had a strong performance in the initial eight days at the box office. It is estimated that on the ninth day, the film added Rs 2.7 crore to its overall collection across all languages, bringing the total to Rs 17.46 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail narrates the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer who decides to pursue further education by taking on the highly challenging UPSC exam. The film also stars Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna in significant roles.