Ensure All Necessary Assistance to the Affected Families in the Aftermath of Cyclone Remal: Assam CM

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asked authorities in the state to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected families and timely treatment to the injured in the aftermath of cyclone Remal.

Chairing a video conferencing from New Delhi, Sarma took stock of the situation in the aftermath of the cyclone that left a trail of destruction and loss of lives in Assam.

Sarma instructed the District Commissioners of cyclone-affected districts of Assam to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected families and timely treatment to the injured. He has also asked Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota to ensure that the DCs of Barpeta, Chirang and Baksa take up with their respective counterparts of Bhutan regarding advance information in the event of release of water from Kurichhu River.

"Advance warning from the Bhutan authorities on the release of excess water from Kurichhu will enable us to relocate people. Last time the coordination from both sides was good enough to avert any eventuality," said Sarma.

Chief Minister Sarma is one of the star campaigners for BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha election and he has been campaigning in a few states including Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha.

Sarma also instructed officials to be alert to respond to emergencies at the quickest possible time in view of IMD forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the Chief Minister asked the district authorities to leave no stone unturned to reach out to the affected people and to extend all possible help and assistance. "The Chief Minister asked the DCs to pay ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased immediately. In view of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister directed the DCs of the affected districts to form separate teams for carrying out relief and rehabilitation operations,” sources said.

The Chief Minister asked the senior officials of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to work on a war footing for restoration of power in all the cyclone affected areas. He also asked the senior officials of the power department to hold an immediate meeting with the General Managers at 'Bijulee Bhawan' for restoration of electricity in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister further asked NHAI for restoration of surface communication between Harangajao and Jatinga once the rain water subsides. He has also asked the DCs of three districts of Barak Valley to keep sufficient stock of food grains and other Public Distribution System (PDS) items in view of the rising water level of rivers in Assam and neighboring states of Manipur and Mizoram.

