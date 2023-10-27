TEJAS X REVIEW BOX OFFICE DAY 1 KANGANA RANAUT STARRER GETS LUKEWARM RESPONSE LIKELY TO FARE BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON OPENING DAY

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's latest venture, Tejas, took flight today. Helmed and written by Sarvesh Mewara, the film centers around Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aspires to instill a profound sense of pride in every Indian. It showcases the relentless dedication of Indian Air Force pilots in safeguarding our nation, even in the face of formidable challenges.

Tejas X Review:

Tejas has recently graced the screens, and it has generated a diverse array of reviews on X, formerly known as Twitter. Mewara's storytelling and directorial abilities have left many movie enthusiasts less than impressed. Furthermore, the film has come under scrutiny for its less-than-stellar visual effects.

Reactions on the social media platform range from labeling it an "epic letdown" to a "bumpy ride" with criticisms about its visual effects. Some have gone so far as to categorise this air combat thriller as a "comedy-drama." However, amid the sea of negative comments, it's important to acknowledge that Kangana's performance has garnered praise for its grand action sequences and overall excellence.

Kangana Shines as Tejas Gill

In Tejas, Kangana takes on the role of Tejas Gill, a tenacious fighter jet pilot. Despite the film's questionable writing and direction, Kangana's charisma and commanding presence have captivated audiences. Her portrayal of a strong and fearless pilot, combined with her delivery of inspiring dialogues, is sure to leave the audience in awe. Throughout the film, Kangana's performance shines brightly.

Tejas' Box Office Collection Day 1:

Early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk suggest that Tejas may fall short of expectations at the Indian box office. On its first day, the film is projected to earn approximately Rs 0.50 crore nett. Meanwhile, the film had an overall occupancy 4.18% in the Hindi market for morning shows on its opening day.

Tejas was anticipated to break Kangana's box office dry spell, but the initial estimates indicate that this achievement might remain elusive. With a reported budget of Rs 40 crore, Tejas must gather momentum over the weekend and rely on word of mouth to regain its footing.