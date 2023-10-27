Tejas X review, box office day 1: Kangana Ranaut starrer gets lukewarm response, likely to fare below expectations on opening day
Published: Oct 27, 2023, 12:33 PM
Tejas X review, box office day 1: Kangana Ranaut starrer gets lukewarm response, likely to fare below expectations on opening day
Published: Oct 27, 2023, 12:33 PM
Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's latest venture, Tejas, took flight today. Helmed and written by Sarvesh Mewara, the film centers around Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aspires to instill a profound sense of pride in every Indian. It showcases the relentless dedication of Indian Air Force pilots in safeguarding our nation, even in the face of formidable challenges.
- Tejas X Review:
Tejas has recently graced the screens, and it has generated a diverse array of reviews on X, formerly known as Twitter. Mewara's storytelling and directorial abilities have left many movie enthusiasts less than impressed. Furthermore, the film has come under scrutiny for its less-than-stellar visual effects.
-
#TejasReview— Movie Buff (@moviebuff2023) October 27, 2023
Not only does Kangana’s performance disappoint highly here, but the bad VFX makes it even worse.
😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WYlMrbX3PD
-
I never thought that there will come a movie that will have worst VFX than #Adipurush but #KanganaRanaut's #Tejas proved its possible. Worst VFX in a Bollywood movie. This is what happens when you don't give a f**k about story and only aim to encash on Deshbhakti. #TejasReview— Storeels (@storeels) October 27, 2023
Reactions on the social media platform range from labeling it an "epic letdown" to a "bumpy ride" with criticisms about its visual effects. Some have gone so far as to categorise this air combat thriller as a "comedy-drama." However, amid the sea of negative comments, it's important to acknowledge that Kangana's performance has garnered praise for its grand action sequences and overall excellence.
-
I watched the #Tejas movie today. I don't know why Kangana made this movie. The VFX is too bad, and the screenplay ain't tight. It's a total toucher. No comic timing matched. I'd say, avoid this movie, it's a complete toucher.#KanganaRanaut #tejasreview pic.twitter.com/acWs0megpJ— Parshant Neel (@parshantneel) October 27, 2023
-
As much as I like #KanganaRanaut , it pains to see that the great actor has gone missing in her recent films. #Tejas is another such disappointment. #TejasReview #RonnieScrewvala . https://t.co/TLeZNYE2JR— Mayur Lookhar (@mayurlookhar) October 26, 2023
- Kangana Shines as Tejas Gill
In Tejas, Kangana takes on the role of Tejas Gill, a tenacious fighter jet pilot. Despite the film's questionable writing and direction, Kangana's charisma and commanding presence have captivated audiences. Her portrayal of a strong and fearless pilot, combined with her delivery of inspiring dialogues, is sure to leave the audience in awe. Throughout the film, Kangana's performance shines brightly.
-
#TejasReview— Gareeboo (@GareeboOP) October 27, 2023
Honestly apart from being a fan of Kangana Tejas is brilliant movie to watch for the real action of our Fighter plane. Kangana is awesome as Tejas Gill and last scene of Shri Ram Mandir Inauguration and the chanting of Jai Shri Ram.
A must watch of Emotion and… pic.twitter.com/w5QB92fWV3
-
#TejasReview - A Delightful Patriot.— Gaurav singh (@GauravS_vission) October 27, 2023
One of the best movie of #KanganaRanaut career , her Acting , her dialogues , her Emotion , her expression is totally mind-blowing
Direction is top level , Storyline is simply brilliant.
A Must watch ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Tejas #KanganaRanaut
- Tejas' Box Office Collection Day 1:
Early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk suggest that Tejas may fall short of expectations at the Indian box office. On its first day, the film is projected to earn approximately Rs 0.50 crore nett. Meanwhile, the film had an overall occupancy 4.18% in the Hindi market for morning shows on its opening day.
Tejas was anticipated to break Kangana's box office dry spell, but the initial estimates indicate that this achievement might remain elusive. With a reported budget of Rs 40 crore, Tejas must gather momentum over the weekend and rely on word of mouth to regain its footing.
Initially hailed as India's first aerial action film, RSVP Movies was expected to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience with Tejas akin to their blockbuster film Uri. However, the film's action sequences failed to fully meet the audience's expectations. In addition to Kangana's lead role, the patriotic drama features Varun Mitra, Anshul Chauhan, and Ashish Vidhyarthi in pivotal roles.