Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut, known for her candid and often controversial statements, has clarified that her past disagreements with Bollywood biggies Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman Khan were never driven by personal grudges. In her view, these so-called 'battles' stem from a place of broader purpose and concern over the age gap issue in the film industry.

The actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Tejas, told a webloid, that her concern revolved around the limited opportunities for female actors and the significant age differences between them and the Khans, leading to scenarios where leading ladies would eventually play the role of mothers to these superstars. She noted with satisfaction that the industry is gradually changing, with actresses in their mid-to-late 30s and 40s now being cast as heroines opposite the Khans.

"I have never said anything unreasonable about the Khans. My main issue was the shorter female roles (in their films) and the age of the actresses who were cast opposite them. See, how that is changing now. Actresses over 35-40 are becoming the heroines of Khans. So, I have fought for these changes. Otherwise, we used to see the heroines of Khans play their mothers 8-10 years down the line. So, we have fought for these changes." - Kangana Ranaut

Recent interactions with Salman Khan during promotions for her upcoming film, Tejas, and praise for Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster, Jawan, sparked discussions about Kangana's shifting stance towards the Khans. In response, she emphasized that her past criticisms were not personal and that her issues with them are slowly being resolved.

When questioned about her apparent shift towards a less confrontational approach, Kangana attributed it to the numerous defamation cases she has faced. She revealed that after experiencing the time-consuming nature of legal battles, she now views them as a "waste of time."

"I am not scared of speaking against anyone but when you have to go to court, then you feel that this is such a wastage of time." - Kangana Ranaut