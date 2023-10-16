Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said the release of her upcoming movie Emergency has been postponed to next year due to changes in her schedule. The film, written and helmed by Kangana herself, was earlier slated to be released in theatres this year on November 24. The actor took to her social media handle on Monday to share the update.

Sharing the update on Twitter, now known as X, Kangana wrote, "Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life's learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it's a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all."

"My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency’s release date. We have announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back to back releasing films calendar and over packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024). New release date will be announced soon, please bear with us, your anticipation, curiosity and excitement for the film means a lot. Yours truly Kangana Ranaut," she added.