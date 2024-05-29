Horoscope: Virgos Will Enjoy Time With Spouses | Read Astrological Predictions For May 29

Astrological predictions for May 29, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You may sideline your love life but your sweetheart will understand your responsibilities and forgive you. You may feel that you are not keeping your partner happy. However, your beloved knows your instinct. You are likely to get emotional support from your loved one. You will be investing all your energy in making things work for you on the work front. You will be going ahead with proper planning yet chances of doing backbreaking hard work are there.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. A practical attitude in love life will call for some trouble. You may feel you are lost inside. However, you will get emotional support whenever you will sit with your beloved. Understanding with your sweetheart is likely to solve major problems. You will try to save your energy today. This will help you give better output at work or in any other area of life. You will be controlling your diet today, which too will help maintain good health.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. In relationship matters, you would be in no mood to argue over small matters and be more forgiving. You may be affectionate towards your partner. You are confident in keeping your romance alive and your partner is likely to feel great with you. You may not be in a good mood today. You are also likely to feel tired and agitated. All these things can lead to negative thinking and may also affect your health if you are not careful.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Your life partner waiting for you at home has planned ways of relieving your stress. So, despite the hard work, you are likely to end the day on a happy note. Fortunately, you will feel stress-free and pleased. However, you should not expect more from your sweetheart. The day is okay from a health point of view, neither good nor bad. You should just stay positive. You may feel a little down today because you may feel upset.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You will feel tired and you may not be interested in talking with your beloved. You may expect to get emotional support from your loved one. However, you should pay attention to your lover and express with emotion. Your cooperative attitude and logical skills shall be acknowledged at work. However, you are likely to feel drained as the day indicates a lot of workload. The personal front may attract your attention. Try to avoid frozen or unhealthy food as it might affect your health adversely.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. If you have been waiting for the right time to propose to someone, today is the day when you will be able to express yourself the best. Married couples will have a great time together. You shall feel full of new vigour and energy to start afresh today. But later, the work front might get hectic and consume a lot of energy. However, you'll be cheered up by your friends. Your returns would be better on older investments.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Some domestic responsibilities may demand attention. Be careful and learn to support your loved one as he or she needs your help. Joint decision-making or financial planning will be on your mind today. You should come to the final decision after careful consideration. The career front may concern you as you have been taking things very easy until now. Health looks good, but you may get dragged away by some old memories. In financial matters you will be able to guide people in your friends circle today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You will not feel alone and are likely to be accompanied by your partner. Your beloved may surprise you by doing something unusual but sweet and this will make your day. You tend to maintain peace and harmony. However, you are advised to spend more quality time. You should concentrate on smart work, rather than hard work now. As a lot of pending tasks need to be finished, hence be more focused. There are possibilities of minor health issues today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. This is a lucky day in your love life as your life partner and people close to you will do anything to help you. They will listen to you carefully. So this is the opportunity to express your love and make romance flourish. Emotions will be high today. This could impact your health. You could find your work demanding. You are suggested to put your mind to rest for a few hours to avoid getting tired.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. The emotional attachment with your beloved will remain stable even if you give him/her no time. You will enjoy being with them and spend some quality time. You may want to explore your partner but maintaining a long-term relationship will be your priority. It will be a very good day for you from a health point of view. You will be in full force and will function with great abilities. You will be putting in extra hours to complete your work today.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You should not conclude without thinking of the pros and cons when it comes to your love life. You will be appreciated if you manage the situation with due care. You are likely to be in a low mood today as many pending tasks need to be finished before the deadline, just make sure it doesn't affect your health. Keep a broad mind and focus more at work. Today you will be spending money with due consideration of practical scenarios.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Your entire life won’t be boring at least today since you may plan to spend some emotional moments with your partner who will try to woo you. This will be a good day if you are planning an exciting excursion with your family and loved ones. Your work at the office will be appreciated and it will inspire your workmates. But you may get tense and may want to finish pending work first. Your health may need extra care today.