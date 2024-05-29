ETV Bharat / international

India, Bangladesh Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Revised Travel Arrangement

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

India and Bangladesh has agreed to further strengthen the bilateral Revised Travel Arrangement (RTA) to facilitate movement of nationals from both sides. The two countries held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on consular issues, visa matters, repatriation, MLAT and Extradition cases, in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 29.

India, Bangladesh Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Revised Travel Arrangement
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh discussed repatriation and extradition cases and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation on consular issues and visa matters, during the 4th Round of India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue held on Wednesday, 29 May here.

The two sides also agreed to further strengthen the bilateral Revised Travel Arrangement (RTA) to facilitate movement of nationals from both sides, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on consular issues, visa matters, repatriation, MLAT and Extradition cases, etc. Dr. Aman Puri, Joint Secretary (CPV) led the Indian delegation, while the delegation from Bangladesh side was led by Rokebul Haque Director General (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement added.

The India-Bangladesh Consular dialogue mechanism was instituted in 2017 with a purpose to strengthen people to people contacts by having a regular channel of communication on consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation matters between India and Bangladesh.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue promoting people-to-people exchanges and agreed to hold the next Round of the Dialogue in Dhaka on a mutually convenient date, the statement said.

The India-Bangladesh border has seen historical tensions, but both countries have been working on resolving issues through bilateral talks and agreements. Stronger ties have been fostered through economic cooperation, joint infrastructure projects, and cultural exchanges. Effective communication and collaboration are crucial for maintaining peace and stability along the border while enhancing mutual relations.

India and Bangladesh have been actively working on improving connectivity between the two countries through various initiatives. Projects like roadways, railways, and waterways connectivity have been undertaken to facilitate smoother movement of goods and people. The inauguration of the Maitri Setu (Friendship Bridge) over the Feni River is a recent example, enhancing connectivity between India's Tripura state and Bangladesh. These efforts aim to boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people interactions, ultimately strengthening the bilateral relationship.

TAGGED:

INDIA AND BANGLADESHTRAVEL AGREEMENTFENI RIVERTRADE AND TOURISMBILATERAL TRAVEL ARRANGEMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.