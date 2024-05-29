India, Bangladesh Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Revised Travel Arrangement

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh discussed repatriation and extradition cases and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation on consular issues and visa matters, during the 4th Round of India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue held on Wednesday, 29 May here.

The two sides also agreed to further strengthen the bilateral Revised Travel Arrangement (RTA) to facilitate movement of nationals from both sides, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on consular issues, visa matters, repatriation, MLAT and Extradition cases, etc. Dr. Aman Puri, Joint Secretary (CPV) led the Indian delegation, while the delegation from Bangladesh side was led by Rokebul Haque Director General (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement added.

The India-Bangladesh Consular dialogue mechanism was instituted in 2017 with a purpose to strengthen people to people contacts by having a regular channel of communication on consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation matters between India and Bangladesh.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue promoting people-to-people exchanges and agreed to hold the next Round of the Dialogue in Dhaka on a mutually convenient date, the statement said.

The India-Bangladesh border has seen historical tensions, but both countries have been working on resolving issues through bilateral talks and agreements. Stronger ties have been fostered through economic cooperation, joint infrastructure projects, and cultural exchanges. Effective communication and collaboration are crucial for maintaining peace and stability along the border while enhancing mutual relations.

India and Bangladesh have been actively working on improving connectivity between the two countries through various initiatives. Projects like roadways, railways, and waterways connectivity have been undertaken to facilitate smoother movement of goods and people. The inauguration of the Maitri Setu (Friendship Bridge) over the Feni River is a recent example, enhancing connectivity between India's Tripura state and Bangladesh. These efforts aim to boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people interactions, ultimately strengthening the bilateral relationship.