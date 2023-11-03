12th Fail vs Tejas box office day 8: Vikrant Massey starrer is way ahead of Kangana Ranaut's action flick
Hyderabad: Vikrant Massey's biographical drama 12th Fail and Kangana Ranaut's aerial action flick Tejas hit the silver screens on the same day, leading to a head-to-head competition at the box office. Tejas is struggling to attract audiences to the cinemas despite generating anticipation before its release.
In contrast, 12th Fail has performed quite well at the box office due to the positive word of mouth and continues to remain steady even after a week since its release. Now, let's take a look at how much the films will fare at the box office on the eighth day.
As per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, 12th Fail has maintained its stability on day 8 at the box office, amassing Rs 1.4 crore. With this, the film's total collection is estimated to stand at an 8-day total of Rs 14.59 crore.
Revolving around the story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who embarks on an academic journey to take on the world's most challenging competitive exam UPSC, 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's novel of the same name. The film features Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna alongside Vikrant Massey. Written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it is produced under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films.
Meanwhile, Tejas, as reported by Sacnilk's early estimates, is likely to bring in just Rs 0.07 crore on day 8, with its total box office collection reaching Rs 5.6 crore. The film circles around an IAF officer, determined to protect the nation at any cost. Alongside Kangana, Tejas stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in significant roles.
