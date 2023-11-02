Hyderabad: The cinematic world recently witnessed a major box office clash as two highly anticipated movies, Kangana Ranaut's thrilling aerial action film Tejas and Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, both released in theaters on October 27, 2023. While Tejas is struggling to attract audiences and has received mixed reviews, 12th Fail is benefiting from strong word-of-mouth and achieving impressive box office results. Now, let's dive into the box office performances of these two releases.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tejas had a relatively modest start in theaters, earning a total of Rs 5.15 crore as its net earnings in India during the first six days. On the seventh day, it is likely to add Rs 0.40 crore, bringing its total collection to an estimated Rs 5.55 crore. The Sarvesh Mewara directorial Tejas revolves around a determined Indian Air Force (IAF) officer dedicated to protecting the country. Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the film stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in significant roles.

Meanwhile, as per Sacnilk, 12th Fail had a strong start in theaters, earning an impressive Rs 11.74 crore as its net earnings in India during the six days in theatres. On the seventh day, early estimates suggest that the movie may collect an additional Rs 1.30 crore across all languages, resulting in a remarkable collection of Rs 13.04 crore.