Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's thrilling aerial action film Tejas and Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail had their theatrical releases on the same day leading to a box office clash. Despite generating high anticipation, Tejas struggled to attract audiences to the cinema, receiving mixed reviews from critics. On the other hand, 12th Fail gained momentum through positive word-of-mouth, resulting in impressive box office success. Now, let's take a look at how the films will perform on day 6.

Based on industry tracker Sacnilk's data, Tejas had a moderate start, accumulating a total of Rs 4.55 crore as net earnings in India during its first five days. On the sixth day, Tejas is estimated to have made an additional Rs 0.20 crore, reaching a total collection of Rs 4.75 crore.

According to reports, several shows of Tejas had to be canceled on Monday due to the absence of audiences. Film exhibitor Manoj Desai, who owns the Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Mumbai informed a newswire that the highest audience they had ever had for a Sunday show was 100 people. He mentioned that the number of moviegoers was less than 100 for the rest of the shows. Similarly, other exhibitors reported some stories as well.

Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas revolves around an unwavering Indian Air Force (IAF) officer dedicated to protecting the nation. Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the film features important roles portrayed by Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair.

On the contrary, 12th Fail put up a strong performance in its initial five days at the box office. On the sixth day, the film is estimated to have added Rs 2.00 crore to its overall collection in all languages, bringing it to a sum of Rs 12.00 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.