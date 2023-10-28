Hyderabad: Film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's much-awaited movie 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, hit the big screens on Friday, alongside Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film Tejas. While 12th Fail opened to a modest start, early estimates suggest that the film will see a slight growth in its collection at the domestic box office on the second day of its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 12th Fail collected Rs 1.10 crore nett at the Indian box office on its release day and surprisingly the numbers were more than double the early estimates. On Saturday, the film is likely to bring in Rs 1.75 crore nett, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. With this, the film's overall collection is estimated to stand at Rs 2.85 crore nett at the box office in India.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas, which clashed with 12th Fail, was projected to perform well and better than the Vikrant Massey starrer. However, it turned out otherwise as the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-helmed film is slightly ahead of Kangana's flick in terms of the box office collection. Tejas opened with Rs 1.25 crore in India and is estimated to gather Rs 1.50 crore on Friday, bringing its total collection to Rs 2.75 crore nett.