TEJAS BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2 KANGANA RANAUT STARRER CONTINUES TO FLY LOW SHOWS NO SIGN OF IMPROVEMENT

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's latest release, Tejas, where she portrays a fighter pilot, faced a lukewarm reception upon its release. Directed and written by Sarvesh Mewara, the movie received mixed reviews from critics and struggled to draw audiences during its early showings. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's prospects for the second day at the Indian box office are not looking promising.

Early estimates from Sacnilk suggest that on the film's second day, it's expected to earn approximately Rs 1.50 crore in India. This initial performance fell below expectations, especially considering the absence of major competing releases at the time except Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed 12th Fail hitting the screens the same day as Tejas. For Tejas to stay afloat, it's crucial that it gains momentum over the weekend. The film earned Rs 1.25 crore in India on its opening day and this brings the estimated total to Rs 2.75 crore nett at the domestic market.

Unfortunately, as things stand, Tejas might become Kangana's fifth consecutive Hindi-language film to underperform, following Dhaakad (2022), Thalaivi (2021), Panga (2020), and Judgementall Hai Kya (2019). Her last box office success was the historical drama Manikarnika in 2019, and she most recently appeared in the Tamil-language film Chandramukhi 2.