12TH FAIL X REVIEW BOX OFFICE DAY 1 NETIZENS APPLAUD VIKRANT MASSEY STARRER BUT OPENING DAY EARNINGS LOOK MODEST

Hyderabad: Vikrant Massey's highly anticipated film 12th Fail hit the silver screens on Friday. Helmed, written, and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie is inspired by real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi and the lakhs of students who take the UPSC exam year after year. However, beneath the surface of the film lies a story of integrity and the struggle to uphold morality in a society that is growing more accustomed to ignoring wrongdoings.

Soon after the film made its entry into the theatres, it generated a wave of positive reviews on Twitter, now known as X. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's storytelling and directorial skills have left movie enthusiasts impressed. Let's take a look at some of the reviews.

Many reactions can be seen on the social media platform, with users describing the film as "simply incredible" and an "inspiring movie". The online users also pointed out that this film is captivating due to its ability to sustain a sense of suspense, confusion, bustling activity, and fast pace from start to finish. The director takes great care in ensuring that each subplot has its own story, without any of them feeling forced or unnatural.

However, despite positive reviews from the netizens, the film failed to meet decent numbers at the box office. As per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, 12th Fail may rake in just Rs 0.30 crore nett on the opening day at the Indian box office. Meanwhile, the film had an overall occupancy of 4.30% in the Hindi market on Friday.