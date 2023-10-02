VIDHU VINOD CHOPRA UNVEILS MOTION POSTER OF VIKRANT MASSEY STARRER 12TH FAIL ANNOUNCES TRAILER DATE

Hyderabad: FilmmakerVidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday shared a motion poster of his film 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and announced the trailer release date for the film. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s production house took to their Instagram handle and treated fans with an interesting motion poster. With the launch of the motion poster, the makers also announced that the trailer for the film will be out tomorrow (October 3).

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC. Recently, Vikrant opened up about how he prepared for his role.

He said that the character was quite challenging and different for him in comparison to what he had played before. He tried to give his best for his on-screen personality.

Vikrant said, "I did visit Mukherjee Nagar, and other areas adjacent to it. I also went incognito and moved around, blending in with the people there. It wasn’t only about inhabiting these places, and watching the students from afar, a lot of my prep was also focused on ensuring that I got my dialect from Chambal exactly right".

He added, "I also wanted to stay in the apartments where the students live during their preparation months, but unfortunately that could not come to pass. But having the real students with us was such a great experience. The students that you see in the film are not junior artists, they’re actual students preparing for the UPSC examination. They didn’t just help us understand their world better, they contributed in so many ways beyond that. This really did add further authenticity to the story, and you’ll see it when you watch the film. I’m excited that the film will be coming out soon."