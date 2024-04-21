WATCH: Fire Accident in Wedding Ceremony at Mirzapur; New Bike Among Dowry Items Burnt

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) : As the wedding procession arrived at the bride's house, a fire broke out at the reception venue in which the new bike and other costly items kept ready for the groom were burnt to ashes. The incident took place at Babura Raghunath Singh village of Mirzapur Drummondganj police station area in Uttar Pradesh. Four goats also died in this accident. Following this government officials including the SDM reached the spot and extended financial assistance to the bride's family.

Fire broke out when food was being prepared for the wedding guests. It was the wedding of Anita Pal, daughter of Mithai Lal Pal. Suddenly the sparks from the stove triggered fire which spread fast. Goods worth lakhs were burnt in the fire. Along with this, food items also got damaged. Not only this, due to the fire, the gas cylinder kept in Madha burst with a loud bang. While extinguishing the fire, Mithai Lal got burnt and was sent to the hospital for treatment. Also, the kutcha house of Mithai Lal's brother Subudh Lal was burnt to ashes.

Subudh Lal's wife's jewellery, five quintals of gram, eight quintals of wheat, one quintal of rice and all the household items were burnt. SDM Lalganj Gulab Chandra gave immediate financial assistance of ten thousand rupees in cash for the marriage of Mithai Lal's daughter Anita. Tehsildar and village head husband Pundarik Singh assured help of five thousand rupees and arrangement for food for the wedding procession.

