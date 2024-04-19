Lok Sabha Election 2024: Newly-Wed Bride Votes in Wedding Attire in Uttarakhand

Kashipur (Uttarakhand): After completing her wedding ritual this morning, a newly-wed women cast her votes in wedding attire before departing for her in-laws house in Uttarakhand's Kashipur block.

All heads turned when 23-year-old Deeksha, a resident of Kanungoyan in Kashipur reached the polling booth this morning to fulfill her obligation of a responsible citizen. She was accompanied by her husband Anshul.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am and voters were seen waiting in long queues in front of the booth. Deeksha, daughter of Rajeev Kumar, has been married to Anshul, a resident of Dehradun. Anshul said he had reached Kashipur with his wedding procession last night.

All the rituals were completed this morning but before bidding farewell, Deeksha went to the polling booth to exercise her franchise. Anshul said he too will cast his vote after reaching Dehradun. In a similar incident in Kot development block of Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, another newly married woman voted in her wedding attire today.

Sonali reached Government Adarsh Primary School in Ranakot to cast her vote. After which, she left with her husband and relatives for her in-laws' house. The first phase of elections are being held in five seats of Uttarakhand. About 85 lakh voters will decide the fate of 55 candidates today. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

