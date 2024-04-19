Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Get Insulin in Jail or Not? Decision on April 22

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court here has reserved its order on the petition of Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, in which he has demanded to be given insulin in jail.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja will pronounce the verdict on April 22. During the hearing, the court indicated that it may constitute a medical board to examine Kejriwal's health.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said Kejriwal is suffering from diabetes. "For this, he needed insulin," he said.

Singhvi said that Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and also showed the chart of Kejriwal's sugar level. Singhvi said that to date we have not heard anyone complaining about eating mangoes.

Kejriwal was given home-cooked food 48 times, in which mangoes were sent thrice and Kejriwal's media trial is being conducted with the connivance of the jail administration and ED, claimed Singhvi.

Singhvi contended that the Tihar Jail Superintendent should get Kejriwal's health check-up done regularly. "Being a prisoner in jail does not mean that there is no right to health. Is Kejriwal a gangster or a hardcore criminal that he cannot consult his doctor for 15 minutes through video conferencing? Such a situation never happened in 75 years of democracy," added Singhvi.

Zoheb Hussain, appearing for ED, claimed the ingredients of Kejriwal's food do not match with the food prescribed by the doctor.

During the hearing, the Tihar Jail administration submitted a report in the court regarding Kejriwal's diet. The jail administration said that there was no condition in giving home-cooked food to Kejriwal and he can eat fruits or anything.

The jail administration said Kejriwal is not following the diet. "According to AIIMS, he should have avoided mango," the jail administration said.

The court told Kejriwal's lawyer that when you were allowed to eat home-cooked food on April 1, you should have followed the diet chart. The court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23.