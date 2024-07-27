ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malayalam Actors Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap Injured In Car Accident During Bromance Shoot - WATCH

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

A stunt scene being shot for the film Bromance led to an accident in Kerala's Kochi, injuring four people, including Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap. The mishap occurred on MG Road when their car struck parked bikes and overturned.

Accident site (ETV Bharat)

Kochi (Kerala): Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap, and two other people were injured in a car accident in Kerala's Kochi, police said on Saturday. The mishap took place during the filming of their forthcoming film, titled Bromance. According to police reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 am on MG Road when the actors' vehicle collided with two motorcycles parked outside a hotel.

Malayalam Actors Injured In Car Accident (Video: ETV Bharat)

During the shooting of an action-packed chase sequence for Bromance, the vehicle carrying Ashokan and Prathap crashed into the parked bikes, resulting in the car flipping over. As a consequence of the crash, three people inside the vehicle, which included Ashokan, Prathap, and a food delivery person sustained minor injuries. Following the accident, they were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The police have said that all four individuals are currently in stable condition.

Bromance, a Malayalam film, is helmed by 18 Plus fame Arun Jose. The project is bankrolled by Ashiq Usman through his production company, Ashiq Usman Productions. The cast and crew recently engaged in a special puja ceremony in Kakkanad. As per various media reports, the project is touted to be a comedic film.

In addition to Ashokan and Prathap, the cast of Bromance includes Mahima Nambiar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Binu Pappu. The screenplay is penned by ADJ, Raveesh Nath, and Thomas P Sebastian. The film's music, composed by Govind Vasantha, promises a lively soundtrack to accompany the anticipated release.

Last Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

