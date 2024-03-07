Uttarakhand: Man Dressed up as Lord Shiva Rides Bike That Turned into Nandi

Haridwar: A video of a Kanwariya dressed up as Lord Shiva in which he can be seen riding a bike that turned into Nandi (the bull of Lord Shiva) surfaced on social media. The video shows the man is seen riding his bike through the streets, as onlookers watch him with curiosity. The incident took place in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.

The man identified as Rinku Prajapati had come to collect Ganga water from Har Ki Pauri. Prajapati said that it took him a month to turn his bike into Nandi. Reacting to the incident, Haridwar Traffic Police told ETV Bharat that it is a matter of faith. Despite this, we are asking people to follow the traffic rules. Wherever we see traffic rules being violated, we take action against the violators, they added.