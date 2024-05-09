Ranveer Singh Stuns in Heels, Karisma, Khushi Add Glam at Tiffany Mumbai Store Opening

Bollywood Stars Shine Bright at Tiffany Store Launch in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities graced the glitzy launch event of a Tiffany store in Mumbai on a Wednesday evening, adding their star power to the glamorous affair. Among the notable attendees were Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Karisma Kapoor, Susaane Khan, Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and more, who were spotted celebrating the opening of the luxury jewelry brand's Mumbai store launch.

Ranveer Singh, known for his bold fashion choices, made a statement at the event by sporting a white satin ensemble paired with diamond accessories, including a necklace, and unconventional navy blue sunglasses, challenging traditional gender norms, wearing heels. Karisma Kapoor exuded elegance in a chic black gown adorned with a stunning diamond necklace. Vedang Raina opted for a more casual yet sophisticated all-black ensemble, maintaining his effortlessly cool demeanour at the star-studded event. Sussanne Khan added a modern twist to the classic white shirt-blue jeans combination, looking stunning.

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late actor Sridevi and sister of Janhvi Kapoor, showcased her toned figure in a sleek black blazer dress, while Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra looked radiant in a vibrant red outfit, reflecting her vibrant personality and style. Mouni Roy graced the occasion in a chic black dress exuding sophistication.

