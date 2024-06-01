ETV Bharat / state

Seven Persons, Including 5 Children, Dead as Boat Capsizes in Seep River in MP's Sheopur; 4 Rescued

author img

By PTI

Published : 11 hours ago

Updated : 10 hours ago

A boat carrying 11 people capsized in a river in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in Manpur area, about 40 km from the Sheopur district headquarters, at around 4:45 pm.

MP: 8 Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in River
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons, including five children, were killed after a boat carrying 11 persons capsized in Seep river in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, a police official said. Four others were rescued in the incident which took place at 4:30pm in Manpur, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told PTI.

"The seven deceased comprise five children in the 4-15 age group, a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. The deceased are local residents and members of the Mali (gardeners) community. They had come to a nearby village to mourn the death of a person," the SP said. "Local residents have told us a storm or a whirlpool may have toppled the boat. Survivors have said there were 11 persons in the boat. However, a team of the State Disaster Response Force is still camping at the site," he added.

Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asked officials to carry out search and rescue operations on a war footing and also directed state energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar to rush to the site.

Last Updated : 10 hours ago

TAGGED:

MADHYA PRADESHBOAT CAPSIZESBOAT CAPSIZES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.