Goods Train Engine Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Ajmer; Traffic Disrupted for 2 Hours

Ajmer : There was a commotion due to fire that broke out in the engine of a goods train between Rajosi and Hatundi villages in Ajmer district. The fire has been controlled by the fire brigade. There was no loss of life in the accident. However, traffic remained disrupted for 2 hours.

The incident took place as the goods train was coming from Nasirabad towards Ajmer. When the loco pilot present in the engine sensed the fire in the engine, he immediately called the railway station. On receiving the information, the power was cut immediately. The engine of the goods train is electrically operated. After this, the loco pilot separated the engine from the goods train and took it to the nearby Hatundi station.

The fire brigade was called as soon as the information was received here. The fire brigade personnel have controlled the fire. Due to this accident, the bogies of the goods train remained standing on the track for 2 hours, due to which the traffic was blocked. An engine was called from Ajmer to restore the traffic. After this, the goods train left for Ajmer.

Due to the alertness of the loco pilot, the fire was controlled in time. The loco pilot is safe in this incident. As soon as the information about the accident was received, GRP and RPF officers and personnel reached the spot. At the same time, the technical team and officers of the railway also reached the place. However, the cause of the fire is not clear yet. A committee of railway officials will investigate the accident and submit the report to the higher officials.