Sitagu Sayadaw Receives International Buddhism Promotion Award in Yangon

New Delhi: Indian Council for Cultural Relations on Friday 31 May, conferred the International Award for Promotion of Buddhism on Venerable Sitagu Sayadaw Dr. Ashin Nyanissara.

At a special ceremony held at the India Centre of the Embassy of India in Yangon, E. Kumar Tuhin, Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) conferred the International Award for Promotion of Buddhism 2023 on Venerable Sitagu Sayadaw Dr. Ashin Nyanissara, one of the most revered personalities in the Buddhist community in Myanmar.

This Award carries a citation, a medallion and a cash prize of USD 20,000 (USD twenty thousand). It recognizes Venerable Sitagu Sayadaw Dr. Ashin Nyanissara's dedicated self-less service to promotion of Buddhism and Buddhist teachings in Myanmar and beyond. In the past, the International Award for Promotion of Buddhism had been presented to Otani University (Japan), Dr. Duong Thi Thanh Huong (Vietnam) and Mr. Choijamts Demberel (Mongolia).

In 2021, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) instituted the prestigious"International Award for Promotion of Buddhism", to recognize the outstanding contribution of foreign scholars/individuals/organizations for the promotion of Buddhism globally.

For millennia, India and Myanmar have shared a deep-rooted Buddhist connection, serving as conduit for the transmission of wisdom and culture across our borders.

Venerable Sitagu Sayadaw Dr Ashin Nyanissara's tireless efforts have further strengthened this bond, transcending geographical boundaries to promote harmony and understanding among diverse communities.

Through his extensive philanthropic initiatives, Dr. Ashin Nyanissara has played a pivotal role in providing education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid to the people. His holistic approach to social welfare has empowered countless individuals to lead fulfilling lives.

Furthermore, Dr Ashin Nyanissara's efforts in preserving and promoting the rich Buddhist cultural heritage, shared by both India and Myanmar, have been instrumental in fostering greater cultural exchange and understanding between the two nations.

His initiatives have promoted exchanges of visits of monks and scholars between India and Myanmar, facilitated academic dialogue and enriched the cultural tapestry of both countries.

The Award Ceremony today was attended by about 150 guests. Ambassador of India to Myanmar Abhay Thakur welcomed them, and underscored India's abiding Buddhist connection with Myanmar.

In his acceptance speech, Venerable Sitagu Sayadaw dwelt upon the role and contribution of Buddhism in addressing individual and social problems as well as in promoting mutual understanding and spiritual ties between India and Myanmar. Union Minister for Information U Maung Maung Ohn, Union Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture U Tin Oo Lwin, Chief Minister of Yangon Region U Soe Thein, Mayor and Chairman of Yangon City Development Committee U Bo Htay graced the event.

In addition to senior Buddhist figures including Venerable Sayadaw Sobhita from the International Buddhist Education Centre in Sagaing Region and Venerable Panna Zaw Da, Chief Monk of the Alodawpyie Meditation Centre and Monastery in Rakhine State, President of U Nu Daw Mya Yi Foundation Daw Than Than Nu, scholars, academics, ICCR Alumni from Universities across Myanmar, and members of the Indian and Indian-origin community in Myanmar attended the event.