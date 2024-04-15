WATCH: Two Lions Prowling at Night in the Bylanes of Babarpur Village at Gujarat's Amreli

Amreli (Gujarat) : Two lions came out of the jungle and started prowling in the Babarpur village in Amreli district of Gujarat at midnight. A video has surfaced on social media where two lions are seen going out on a nocturnal walk through the lanes of the village in the middle of the night. The two lions roamed in and around the area where the Sarvodaya Educational and Social Institute is located in Babapur village. There are many such villages in the Sasan Gir forest area where you can see lions walking anytime day or night. Often, videos of these lions go viral on social media.

A large part of Amreli district falls in the Gir forest area and hence lions are seen roaming in the Dhari-Dhokadwa area here now and then. Some villages have taken precautionary measures as well. Special CCTV cameras have been installed in Veerpur village of Dhari tehsil of Amreli district, so that if one has to go out of the village at night, one can do so with caution to avoid any danger from the big cats. Now the range of lions wandering outside the limits set by the forest department has expanded to the border of Rajkot on one side, the sea coast of Jaffrabad on the other side and the rugged hills of Porbandar district on another side. Seeing this roaming of lions, the government has also made preparations to merge most of the areas of Saurashtra up to Rajkot in the Gir region.