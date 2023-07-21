Amreli (Gujarat): An Asiatic lion was killed and another injured after they were hit by a goods train in Gujarat's Amreli district in the early hours of Friday, officials said. The incident took place near Uchaiya village of Rajula taluka at around 2:05 am shortly after the forest staff spotted a pride of two lions and two lionesses close to the railway track that connects Pipavav Port with Rajula town.

The 35-km railway route between Pipavav port and Rajula falls in the revenue area away from the Gir forest, the last abode of Asiatic lions in the world. Despite being a revenue area, which falls under Shetrunji forest division, lions have made it their home for a long time and many a time they cross the railway track, said noticed the movement of a pride, range forest officer (RFO) of Rajula.

Upon learning that four lions were on the track, our Railway Sevak patrolling in that area alerted the loco pilot of the oncoming goods train by flashing his torch. Though the loco pilot applied emergency brakes, one male lion was run over by the train and died on the spot, said Rathod.

The forest official said the train could not stop in time as it was too close to the lions when the loco pilot applied emergency brakes. While our staff managed to save two lionesses by driving them to the other side of the track in time, another male lion was injured after being hit by the train. It was then referred to Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh for treatment, said the RFO.

Notably, the state forest department had erected fences along the track at regular intervals to save the lions from being hit by trains. However, the fence as well as several watchtowers along the track were badly damaged due to cyclone Tauktae in 2021, said Rathod.

Also Read: Gujarat: Lion, lioness drown after falling into open well in Amreli

The repair work has already been initiated and seven watchtowers, to keep an eye on lions near the tracks, were reinstalled. We have deployed Railway Sevaks to alert the loco pilots and help lions in crossing the track. Last year, we helped 106 lions to cross the tracks safely on 36 different occasions, said Rathod. (PTI)