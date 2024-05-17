Devara First Single Fear Song Promo: Jr NTR and Anirudh Ravichander Mark Powerful Entries - WATCH

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, unveiled the promo of the movie's first single titled Fear Song on Friday. The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is set to be released on May 19, a day ahead of the actor's birthday. The team makes sure that the first single will leave a lasting impact on the viewers.

Taking to social media on Friday, production house Yuvasudha Arts dropped the promo of Fear song. Sharing the promo, the production house wrote in the caption, "It's a warning notice from the Lord of Fear. #FearSong Promo out now! Get ready to go gaga and celebrate the MAN OF MASSES @jrntr's arrival in an electrifying manner on May 19th. An @anirudhofficial Musical."

The promo itself is a visual treat, featuring music composer Anirudh making a heroic entry from a smoke-laden background, exuding an air of mystery and allure. Jr NTR, too, dons a muscular avatar and helps in adding an uncanny vibe to the promo. The undertones of grey and black add a breathtaking yet thrilling aura. Needless to say, Jr NTR's energetic screen presence combined with the electrifying music of Ravichander is sure to enthral fans and the audience in general.

Devara also marks the Tollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, with Kapoor taking on the female lead and Khan playing the primary antagonist. After overcoming production delays, the film is now set to hit theatres on October 10, 2024. With the Fear Song promo generating significant buzz, expectations are running high for this highly anticipated movie.