IPL 2024 | Lucknow Super Giants Finish Season On High, Beat Mumbai By 18 Runs

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Lucknow Super Giants signed off from the IPL 2024 with a 18-run win over Mumbai Indians here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians thus finish last in the 10-team table with only 8 points from 14 games. Aided by a 109-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (55 off 41 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (75 off 29 balls), LSG scored a commendable 214 for 6.

The visitors then struck at regular intervals to stop MI at 196 for 6 despite Rohit Sharma's 68 off 38 deliveries and Naman Dhir's reargaurd 62 off 28 balls.

Earlier, Rahul first steadied the innings with Marucs Stoinis (28) after the fall of his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal for a duck and then stitched a century stand with West Indian Pooran, who clobbered eight maximums and five boundaries.

Spinner Piyush Chawla (3/29) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara (3/28) emerged the most successful Mumbai Indians bowlers, grabbing three wickets each.

MATCH LIVE UPDATES START FROM HERE

Over 4-20 (196/6)

MI certainly had the start to try and get there. Rohit was in full flow tonight and the openers shared an 88-run stand which included an awkward rain interruption. Brevis was the first to fall and that triggered a collapse of sorts. SKY went for a duck and Rohit, who was looking good for a big score, fell for a well-made 68. They were suddenly strangled for runs as the LSG spinners kept things very tight and that brought more wickets. They completely lost their way through the middle before Naman Dhir came out and played a catchy knock. He finished unbeaten on 62 but didn't have much support from the other end as MI finished 18 runs short. Over 1-4 (33/0)

Rain interrupted play in the second innings with Mumbai Indians reaching 33 for no loss in 3.5 overs while chasing 215 against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL clash. Rohit Sharma, who is playing this final contest for Mumbai Indians this season as an impact substitute, was the enforcer with two consecutive sixes off Matt Henry to reach 20 not out off 13 balls with one four while Dewald Brevis also smashed a six against left-arm orthodox spinner Krunal Pandya before rain interrupted the game.

END OF LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS INNINGS