IPL 2024 | Lucknow Super Giants Finish Season On High, Beat Mumbai By 18 Runs

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Lucknow Super Giants signed off from the IPL 2024 with a 18-run win over Mumbai Indians here on Friday.
Mumbai Indians thus finish last in the 10-team table with only 8 points from 14 games. Aided by a 109-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (55 off 41 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (75 off 29 balls), LSG scored a commendable 214 for 6.
The visitors then struck at regular intervals to stop MI at 196 for 6 despite Rohit Sharma's 68 off 38 deliveries and Naman Dhir's reargaurd 62 off 28 balls.
Earlier, Rahul first steadied the innings with Marucs Stoinis (28) after the fall of his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal for a duck and then stitched a century stand with West Indian Pooran, who clobbered eight maximums and five boundaries.
Spinner Piyush Chawla (3/29) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara (3/28) emerged the most successful Mumbai Indians bowlers, grabbing three wickets each.
MATCH LIVE UPDATES START FROM HERE
- Over 4-20 (196/6)
MI certainly had the start to try and get there. Rohit was in full flow tonight and the openers shared an 88-run stand which included an awkward rain interruption. Brevis was the first to fall and that triggered a collapse of sorts. SKY went for a duck and Rohit, who was looking good for a big score, fell for a well-made 68. They were suddenly strangled for runs as the LSG spinners kept things very tight and that brought more wickets. They completely lost their way through the middle before Naman Dhir came out and played a catchy knock. He finished unbeaten on 62 but didn't have much support from the other end as MI finished 18 runs short.
- Over 1-4 (33/0)
Rain interrupted play in the second innings with Mumbai Indians reaching 33 for no loss in 3.5 overs while chasing 215 against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL clash. Rohit Sharma, who is playing this final contest for Mumbai Indians this season as an impact substitute, was the enforcer with two consecutive sixes off Matt Henry to reach 20 not out off 13 balls with one four while Dewald Brevis also smashed a six against left-arm orthodox spinner Krunal Pandya before rain interrupted the game.
END OF LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS INNINGS
- Over 16-20 (214/6)
The disastrous show from the captain and vice-captain of the franchise continued after the powerplay, but it couldn't stay for too long. Both batters and Arshad Khan lost their wickets in consecutive three deliveries making it a hattrick for Mumbai. It felt that LSG would score 25-30 runs less than what they were looking for when Rahul and Pooran were batting. However, Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni played their roles pretty well and helped LSG post a 215-run target against the formidable batting lineup of Mumbai. Will they be able to chase it down or they will lose their final home games well, that we have to see.
- Over 11-15 (159/3)
Nicholas Pooran came out to bat with a grin on his face and batted like he was batting on 200. He just watched the ball and sent it into the orbits every now and then. He smashed the first ball he faced out of the boundary line and then took Anshul Kamboj to the cleaners and collected 22 runs from his over. And then hammered Hardik Pandya for a couple of sixes in the next over. MI Captain then brought Arjun Tendulkar into the attack, who got injured before the first ball of the over. However, he still bowled two balls and was sent into the stands on both occasions. Naman Dhir then bowled the remaining balls of the over but got hammered for a couple of sixes and a boundary as 29 runs came off that over. LSG got the boost they wanted, but they need to keep smashing balls probably at an even higher strike rate to give themselves the best chance. LSG are ahead in the match for sure but they need some big shots like this if they want to qualify.
- Over 7-10 (69/3)
It's another one of those pitches at the Wankhede where the ball isn't quite coming on. But the intent is also lacking from LSG. Wadhera, who's never bowled before in a T20, has turned up with a couple of quiet overs here. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda tried to increase he run rate but as the ball got older it started to grip, causing trouble to the batter. CSK really need to fire now if they want to stay in the playoffs race and win by a huge margin. Only 20 runs came from the last 10 overs and lost a wicket of Deepak Hooda as well. The credit goes to Mumbai Indians bowlers to keep the LSG batters under pressure.
- Over 1-6 (49/2)
Mumbai Indians got the start they would have been expecting at their final game at home and of the season. With Bumrah missing out, Mumbai desperately needed a wicket to put some pressure on the opponents and Nuwan Thushara delivered it with a wicket of out-of-form Devdutt Paddikal. The umpire also gave Stoinis out LBW in the second over, but the review saved him and then he smashed three fours on the trot to Ayush Kamboj's over. KL Rahul then tried to pull things back in LSG's favour after an early wicket by increasing the scoring rate and he did it with back-to-back sixes to Piyush Chawla. However, the leg-spinner then made a remarkable comeback in the over, sending Stoinis back to the pavilion, who got trapped in front of the stumps and LSG lost their second wicket on the last ball of the last over of the powerplay.
- Impact Substitutes
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya
Lucknow Super Giants: Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham
- Playing XI
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
- Toss
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field.
Read More