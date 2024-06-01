PM Modi Not Meditating But Seeking Media Attention: Shatrughan Sinha Casts Vote In Patna

Patna: Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, who cast his vote along with his son Luv Sinha in Patna claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not meditating but seeking media attention.

"PM Modi is not meditating, but is simply seeking media attention. This is his last stunt for media publicity. Now, no matter what he does, elections will soon be over and the results will be declared," Shatrughan said as PM Modi concluded his unprecedented 45-hour-long meditation at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Popular as 'Bihari Babu', Shatrughan said people want to get rid of the BJP and the slogan of '400 paar' is false and hollow. "There is no truth in this slogan. The reality is that whether one if from an SC/ST family or any other community, whether the person is a women or an elderly, all are troubled by inflation. This time the fight is between 'mudda' (issues) versus Modi," he said.

According to him, the issues are much more dominant and Opposition has issues of development with them. On the other hand, the BJP knows only how to divert attention from issues, Shatrughan said adding that INDIA bloc will definitely win.

"Counting of votes is on June 4. I am not an astrologer, but can definitely say that the results will be very good and the INDIA bloc has a bright future. There is a need for change in the country and the election results will bring with it a wave of change," Shatrughan said.

Reiterating his father, Luv Sinha said that poverty is at its peak and inflation is touching the sky with the price of goods rising day by day. "I have come to vote on these issues that are troubling the common people. I am a Congress leader. Every vote is precious and believe that change comes only through votes," he added.

