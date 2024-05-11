ETV Bharat / sports

'This Is My Last...': Rohit's Chit-chat With KKR Coach Abhishek Nayar Goes Viral; KKR Delete Post

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 11, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

A recent video posted by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on social media went viral after former Mumbai Indians skipper chit-chat with Kolkata's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar as the faint sound in the 30-second clip is interesting in the wake of Mumbai Indians' ouster from the current edition of the IPL following controversy regarding the franchise's captaincy issue.
Kolkata (West Bengal): A cryptic video conversation between India captain Rohit Sharma and Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayyar on X (Formerly known as Twitter) was later deleted by KKR from its handle. But by the time the KKR could take the post off, the video reached millions of X users and they started commenting on it. The incident took place on the eve of KKR vs Mumbai Indians IPL fixture at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Friday.

The faint sound in the 30-second clip is interesting in the wake of Mumbai Indians' ouster from the current edition of the IPL following controversy regarding the franchise's captaincy issue. Rohit was apparently heard telling Nayyar in the video that he could 'come'. It's not clear what was the discussion all about.

The discussion seemed intense from the look of it and went on something like this:
0:01 Ek ek chiz change ho raha hai,
0:04 Wo unke upar hai mujhe faraq nhi padta
0:08 Main to kahi jane nhi wala
0:12 Jo bhi hai wo mera ghar hai bhai
0:15 Jo temple maine banaya hai
0:18 Mujhe kya ye to mera last hain
0:30 Next Year main aa jaunga

It may be recalled that 40-year-old Nayar and Rohit Sharma played a lot of cricket together for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy side and are good friends off the field too. Despite being the India skipper, Rohit Sharma was unceremoniously dropped from captaincy and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was made the captain for the 17th edition of the IPL.

For the record, Rohit Sharma is the most successful IPL captain having won five titles for Mumbai Indians.

