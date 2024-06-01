Kangana Ranaut Casts Her Vote, Worships Lord Ganesha Before Voting

Contesting candidates in Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency (ETV Bharat)

Mandi : BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut called a pandit to her house and worshipped Lord Ganesha on the day of polling in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Congress candidate Vikramaditya, who is contesting against Kangana Ranaut in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, offered prayers at Shani Dev temple before voting.

There is a close contest between Kangana and Vikramaditya here. Out of the 4 Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, Mandi parliamentary seat is the largest in terms of area. Its geographical conditions are more complex. In such a situation, candidates of all parties have to put in a lot of effort during the election campaign. To ensure their victory, candidates had to go from village to village and sweat a lot.

Kangana Ranaut cast her vote in Bhambla of Sarkaghat. Speaking later, she appealed to the people to participate in the festival of democracy and exercise their right to vote. Kangana shared two pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, she is seen casting her vote, while in the second picture, she is showing the ink mark on her finger.

Kangana further said, 'Many people had shed their blood for us to get the right to vote, so use this right. I hope that the people of Mandi will give me their blessings and we will win all the four seats in the state."

Congress candidate and state Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh is the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who has served as CM for 6 times. Apart from this, his mother Pratibha Singh is the state president of Himachal Congress.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, many senior BJP leaders campaigned for Kangana.