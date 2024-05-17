ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Offer Puja At Jagannath Temple in Puri on May 20

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ETV Bharat/ File)

During his visit to Odisha, PM Modi will offer prayers at Jagannath Temple in Puri and hold a roadshow here on May 20. After which, he will address election meetings in Angul and Cuttack.

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha on May 19, informed state BJP chief Manmohan Samal on Friday. This will be his third visit to the state in two weeks.

The prime minister will hold a review meeting with party workers at the state BJP office on May 19. Next day, he will hold a roadshow in Puri. Prior to which, he will seek blessings of Lord Jagannath. Also, he is scheduled to address poll meetings in Angul and Cuttack.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal told newspersons that PM Modi will reach Puri at around 7 am on May 20 and thereafter visit Jagananth Temple to offer prayers at the 12th-century shrine. After temple darshan, the PM will embark on his roadshow, he said.

PM Mod's visit will coincide with the Lok Sabha elections in five seats and 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha on May 20.

The prime minister's first visit to the state was prior to the first phase of elections in the state. He had addressed rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur on May 6. Later, he held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 and addressed public meetings in Balangir.

Voting in Puri, Cuttack and Angul, which falls under Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat, will be held on May 25.

