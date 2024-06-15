Dear Comrade Hits 400M YouTube Views: Vijay-Rashmika Reflect on Journey from Initial 'Sadness' to 'Overwhelming Love'

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Tollywood, showered love on their fans as their 2019 released film Dear Comrade crossed 400 million views on YouTube. Taking to their Instagram stories, both actors shared a still from the movie along with a message filled with emotions.

Vijay Deverakonda Reacts as Dear Comrade Hits 400M YouTube Views (Instagram Screenshot)

Yesterday, on June 14, Vijay posted a picture from Dear Comrade where he and Rashmika are seen sitting beside a river. He wrote, "400 million of you saw it...Dear Comrade - from the sadness we felt on the day of release in 2019 to the immense love we have for the film till today :) #DearComrade is a film I loved making, a story I loved telling. @rashmika_mandanna @bharatkamma @mythriofficial @prabhakaranjustin @sujithsarang."

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts as Dear Comrade Hits 400M YouTube Views (Instagram Screenshot)

In response, Rashmika shared Vijay's story, adding, "400Mill love, Dear Comrade was and will always be super special to me, (red heart emoji). @thedeverakonda @mythriofficial @prabhakaranjustin @sujithsarang."

Vijay Deverakonda Reacts as Dear Comrade Hits 400M YouTube Views (Instagram Screenshot)

Directed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade will soon celebrate its 5th anniversary since release on July 26. This movie marked the second collaboration of Vijay and Rashmika, following their first hit together, Geetha Govindam in 2018. Both films garnered attention for their memorable music and the charming chemistry between the lead pair. Justin Prabhakaran composed the music for Dear Comrade. Upon its release, the film had met with lukewarm response.

Looking ahead, Rashmika is preparing for the release of her Tamil film Kubera with Dhanush. The actor has wrapped up shooting for Telugu movie The Girlfriend, Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Rainbow and Hindi period drama Chhava wherein she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika will soon commence shooting for Sikandar alongside Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is set to appear in Ravi Kiran’s upcoming action thriller tentatively titled SVC59.

Read More