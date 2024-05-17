ETV Bharat / bharat

SP, Congress Will Gift People's Property to Those Who Do 'Vote Jihad': PM Modi in up's Hamirpur

By PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the SP and the Congress will use people's votes to come to power and then gift a part of their property to those who carry out "vote jihad" for them.
PM Modi while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, said that the SP and the Congress will use people's votes to come to power and then gift a part of their property to those who carry out "vote jihad" for them.

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the SP and the Congress will use people's votes to come to power and then gift a part of their property to those who carry out "vote jihad" for them. Addressing a rally here, Modi cautioned people against the "intentions" of the two opposition allies in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today I have come to caution you against the SP and the Congress. They take your vote, but after coming to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who do vote jihad for them," he said. "This time, the SP and the Congress have made their intentions clear even before the elections. The Congress is saying that it will investigate everyone's property. Then they will give a part of your property to the vote bank that does vote jihad for them," he said.

The Congress says it will bring back Article 370 again, he remarked, adding that the opposition party also says Pakistan has nuclear bomb, but the party does not realise that Pakistan does not have the money to maintain the bomb. There are 11 candidates in the poll fray in Hamirpur. The main contest is between BJP's Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel and SP's Ajendra Singh Lodhi. Hamirpur will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

